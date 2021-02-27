 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Sunday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News