This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Sunday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It …
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Part…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees toda…
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expec…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Thursday. I…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low -22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temper…