Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

