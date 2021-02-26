 Skip to main content
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27.09. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

