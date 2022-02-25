Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.