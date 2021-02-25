 Skip to main content
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

