Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -6F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.