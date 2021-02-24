 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

