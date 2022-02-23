Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. A mostly clear sky. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
