Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. A mostly clear sky. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.