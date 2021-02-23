 Skip to main content
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 24F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wednesday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

