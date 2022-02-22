For the drive home in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low -19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -17 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
