Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low -19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -17 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

