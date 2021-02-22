 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly clear skies early will give way to a mix of wintry precipitation after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News