For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly clear skies early will give way to a mix of wintry precipitation after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
