Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -13F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . We'll see a low temperature of -19 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

