Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -13F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . We'll see a low temperature of -19 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.