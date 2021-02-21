 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News