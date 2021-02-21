Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
