Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.