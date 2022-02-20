Bismarck's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Snow likely. Low -8F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -5, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . We'll see a low temperature of -14 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 11-degree low is fo…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
This evening in Bismarck: Overcast. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hittin…
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Expect a drastic drop …
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.