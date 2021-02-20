 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

