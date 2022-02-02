Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
National weather outlook: More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New England. Here's the forecast.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low.…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. -9 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1. -16 degrees is today's low. E…
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Par…