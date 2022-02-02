 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News