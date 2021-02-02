 Skip to main content
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

