For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -9 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
