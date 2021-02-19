Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 13F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
