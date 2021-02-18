This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low near -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 24.21. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
