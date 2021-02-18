Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low near -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 24.21. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.