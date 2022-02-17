This evening in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
