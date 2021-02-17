Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low -1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 13.15. A -5-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
