Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low around -5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 19.34. -1 degree is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

