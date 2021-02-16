For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low around -5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 19.34. -1 degree is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -9 though it will feel even colder at -10. A -28-degree low is …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -14.92. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -21.41. -24 degrees is tod…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 6. A -12-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -8 though it will feel much colder at -28.95. A -22-degree low i…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -4. A -22-degree low is forecast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low -22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temper…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -15.09. Today's forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear. Low -28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tempera…
This evening in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It migh…