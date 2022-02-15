Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . -2 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.