Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low -12F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -2.41. -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
