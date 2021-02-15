 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low -12F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -2.41. -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News