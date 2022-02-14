This evening in Bismarck: Overcast. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
