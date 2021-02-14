Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low -22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -3.61. -14 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
