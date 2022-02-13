Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.