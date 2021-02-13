Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear. Low -28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 2.35. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
