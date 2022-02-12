Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 1F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
