Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -8 though it will feel much colder at -13.81. A -26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.