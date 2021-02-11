This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low -22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -14.81. -22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -15.09. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -17.24. We'll see …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -14.92. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -11.55. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -16.2. We'll see a …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -17.81. -15 degrees is tod…
This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near -15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -8 though it will feel much colder at -28.95. A -22-degree low i…
This evening in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain …
Bismarck's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled …