Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low -22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -14.81. -22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.