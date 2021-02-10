This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly cloudy. Low near -15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -7 though it will feel even colder at -10.07. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -22 degrees. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -10.44. We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -15.09. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -17.24. We'll see …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -11.55. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -14.92. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -16.2. We'll see a …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -17.81. -15 degrees is tod…
This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near -15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be…
This evening in Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempe…
This evening in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain …