This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds overnight. Low -9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
