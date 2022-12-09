For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 14F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
