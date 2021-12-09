Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 3 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. You may w…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of sn…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. A 7-degree low is for…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 3F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts pos…
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.