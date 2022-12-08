For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
