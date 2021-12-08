This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 25F with temps rising to near freezing. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
