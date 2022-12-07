 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Clear. Low around 0F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

