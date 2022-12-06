Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low -7F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

