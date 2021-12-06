This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 8 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
