Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 8 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.