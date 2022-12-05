Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low around 10F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
