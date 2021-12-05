This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 3F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . A 6-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
