Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 3F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . A 6-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest.