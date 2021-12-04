This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Sunday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The Bismar…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect p…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.