Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.