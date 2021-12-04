 Skip to main content
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

