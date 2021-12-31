 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear. Low -23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . A -13-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

