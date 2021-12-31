This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear. Low -23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . A -13-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
