This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 18.52. 13 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17.01. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.19. 11 degrees is…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.98. 7 degrees i…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees to…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.33. Today's forecasted …
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bismarck people should be prep…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at -1.95. Today's for…