Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.