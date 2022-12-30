 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

