This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low -18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -10, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . A -24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
