Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

