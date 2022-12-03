Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 4F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
