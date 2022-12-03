 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 4F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News